England's Openers Poised for a Crucial Start in First Test Against India

England faced an eager start to their innings following a brief rain delay during the post-lunch session on day two of their first Test match against India.

Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are tasked with building a solid foundation as England tries to respond to India's formidable first innings score of 471.

India's innings saw spectacular centuries from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were instrumental for England, each snaring four wickets and limiting India's tail-end to 112 runs.

