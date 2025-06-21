England's Openers Poised for a Crucial Start in First Test Against India
On the second day of the first Test match between England and India, rain delayed the start of England's innings. England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett hope to respond strongly after India scored 471. Indian players Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit centuries and England's Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes claimed four wickets each.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England faced an eager start to their innings following a brief rain delay during the post-lunch session on day two of their first Test match against India.
Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are tasked with building a solid foundation as England tries to respond to India's formidable first innings score of 471.
India's innings saw spectacular centuries from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were instrumental for England, each snaring four wickets and limiting India's tail-end to 112 runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Era Begins: Shubman Gill Leads Indian Cricket Team in Test Series Against England
Shubman Gill: Leading India's New Era in Test Cricket
India's New Era: Shubman Gill Leads the Charge in England Test Series
India's Cricket Revolution: Shubman Gill Leads New Era
Ben Duckett Powers England to T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies