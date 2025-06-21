Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record with Stunning Test Century

Rishabh Pant achieved a historic feat on Saturday, surpassing MS Dhoni's record by scoring his seventh Test century as an Indian wicketkeeper against England. His innings of 134 runs was lauded by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Pant's remarkable performance included clever on-field tactics and masterful shot execution, particularly his praised paddle sweep. Tendulkar highlighted Pant's strategic play, describing it as 'intentional and extremely clever.'

This achievement offered Pant redemption from earlier criticism during India's series defeat in Australia. At Headingley, Gavaskar applauded Pant's performance as 'superb,' a significant turnaround from previous criticism.

