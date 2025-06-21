Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record with Stunning Test Century

Rishabh Pant surpassed MS Dhoni's record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket by scoring his seventh against England, earning acclaim from legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Pant utilized clever strategies, drawing praise for his intentionally executed shots and on-field psychology.

Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record with Stunning Test Century
Rishabh Pant achieved a historic feat on Saturday, surpassing MS Dhoni's record by scoring his seventh Test century as an Indian wicketkeeper against England. His innings of 134 runs was lauded by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

Pant's remarkable performance included clever on-field tactics and masterful shot execution, particularly his praised paddle sweep. Tendulkar highlighted Pant's strategic play, describing it as 'intentional and extremely clever.'

This achievement offered Pant redemption from earlier criticism during India's series defeat in Australia. At Headingley, Gavaskar applauded Pant's performance as 'superb,' a significant turnaround from previous criticism.

