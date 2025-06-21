Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Explosive Century Dazzles Leeds as England Battles Back

Stuart Broad praised Rishabh Pant's thrilling century in Leeds, citing its mix of drama and skill. England's Ben Stokes shone with four wickets, stabilizing the game. Despite stellar centuries from India's top-order, England's bowlers, led by Stokes and Josh Tongue, restricted India to 471 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:04 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo- @BCCI X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad lauded Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his electrifying century in the first Test at Leeds. Describing Pant's innings as captivating, Broad highlighted its unpredictability, from breathtaking scoop shots to close run-out moments that kept the crowd on edge.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live,' Broad noted the exceptional reception Pant received from the typically discerning English fans, marking it as one of the loudest applauses for an opposing player. He outlined the innings as a perfect blend of patience and flair, enhancing the experience for Test cricket fans at the stadium.

Moreover, Broad extolled England's skipper Ben Stokes for his pivotal four-wicket haul, which curtailed India's potentially massive total. Highlighting Stokes' resilience and strategic acumen, Broad emphasized his swift impact despite limited game time this year. Stokes, along with Josh Tongue, effectively curbed India's batting prowess, showcasing their top form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

