Ollie Pope's Century Keeps England Afloat Against India

Ollie Pope's unbeaten century led England to 209/3, trailing India by 262 runs in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah secured a key wicket by dismissing Joe Root. India's first innings featured significant contributions from Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, totaling 471 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:00 IST
In a display of resilience, Ollie Pope hit an unbeaten century, positioning England at 209/3 at the end of Day Two in the first Test against India. While England remains 262 runs behind India's first innings total of 471, Pope's performance stands as a beacon of hope for the team.

Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in keeping India on top by claiming the crucial wicket of Joe Root, who contributed 28 runs before being caught in the first slip. England's innings were bolstered with Ben Duckett's solid 62 runs before Pope's determined century further stabilized their position.

India embarked on the second day having lost seven wickets for 112 runs, relying heavily on the innings played by Rishabh Pant (134), Shubman Gill (147), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) earlier. As the match progresses, the contest remains intensely poised with England striving to close the gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

