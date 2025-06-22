Left Menu

Medvedev's Triumph in a Thrilling Grass-Court Duel

Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev in a tense 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 6-4 match at the Halle Open semifinals. Despite losing three match points, Medvedev's victory marks his first final in 15 months. The Russian player will face either Alexander Bublik or Karen Khachanov in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halle | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:21 IST
Daniil Medvedev thwarted Alexander Zverev's aspirations for a grass-court title with a tenacious performance, winning 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 6-4 at the Halle Open semifinals.

Despite relinquishing three match points during Zverev's serve at 5-6 in the second set, Medvedev persevered in a near three-hour battle to secure his first final appearance in over a year.

This victory marks Medvedev's fourth consecutive triumph over Zverev, extending their head-to-head record to 13-7.

The Russian tennis star prepares to face either Alexander Bublik, who previously defeated top-ranked Jannik Sinner, or compatriot Karen Khachanov in the tournament's final showdown.

Having not played a final since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March 2024, Medvedev aims to capitalize on this opportunity.

Zverev, meanwhile, will have to postpone his pursuit of a grass-court title, having fallen short of reaching the Halle final for the third time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

