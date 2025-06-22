Medvedev's Triumph in a Thrilling Grass-Court Duel

Daniil Medvedev thwarted Alexander Zverev's aspirations for a grass-court title with a tenacious performance, winning 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 6-4 at the Halle Open semifinals.

Despite relinquishing three match points during Zverev's serve at 5-6 in the second set, Medvedev persevered in a near three-hour battle to secure his first final appearance in over a year.

This victory marks Medvedev's fourth consecutive triumph over Zverev, extending their head-to-head record to 13-7.

The Russian tennis star prepares to face either Alexander Bublik, who previously defeated top-ranked Jannik Sinner, or compatriot Karen Khachanov in the tournament's final showdown.

Having not played a final since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March 2024, Medvedev aims to capitalize on this opportunity.

Zverev, meanwhile, will have to postpone his pursuit of a grass-court title, having fallen short of reaching the Halle final for the third time.

