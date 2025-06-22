Pedaling for a Cause: Fit India Sundays on Cycle Takes Over Nation with Star Power

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event breathed life into the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Sunday, championed by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. Organized in tandem with Yogasana Bharat, the event turned the national capital into a hub of athletic spirit, spotlighted by new Fit India Ambassador Mia Maelzer, Olympian Priyanka Goswami, and sports icons including former hockey captain Rani Rampal.

This major cycling event followed closely behind International Yoga Day, celebrated over more than 6,000 venues with a massive public turnout. Mandaviya highlighted the event's significance, drawing the line from yoga to cycling, proclaiming the ongoing fitness drive championed by Prime Minister Modi a national movement uniting citizens in robust health and environmental consciousness.

A gathering of over 5,000 spurred the rides further in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, underscoring the appeal of wheels over fossil-fuel vehicles. Actress Mia Maelzer exulted in her participation, linking the cycling spree as more than a fitness regime—a stance against climate change in bustling urban climes like Delhi. Similarly, Olympian Priyanka Goswami and former hockey legend Rani Rampal iterated the empowering role of cycling in everyday fitness and its capacity to enrich Indian youth's physical well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)