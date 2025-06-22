England's Steady Batting Struggle Against India in Opening Test
England reached 327 for 5 at lunch on day two of the opening Test against India. Key wickets fell as Ollie Pope scored 106 before being dismissed. Ben Stokes was another notable removal. By stumps, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were still at bat, stabilizing England's innings.
England's cricket team reached a score of 327 for 5 by lunch on the second day against India during the opening Test match on Sunday. Overnight centurion Ollie Pope added 106 crucial runs before being caught behind by Rishabh Pant, dismissing the pivotal batsman.
Skipper Ben Stokes also fell victim to India's bowling attack, knicking a fuller delivery from Mohammed Siraj. At the day's end, Harry Brook was holding the fort with an unbeaten 57, alongside Jamie Smith, who remained not out at 29.
India had earlier set an imposing first innings score of 471, with England trying hard to narrow the deficit. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a key bowler for India with figures of 3 for 67.
