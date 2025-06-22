England Fights Back with Resilient First Innings Against India

On Day Three of the first Test between India and England, held on Sunday, England displayed resilience in their first innings by amassing a total of 327 runs for the loss of five wickets by lunch. This follows India's commanding first innings total of 471 runs.

Key performances came from Ollie Pope, who made an impressive 106, and Ben Duckett, contributing 62. At the break, Harry Brook remained not out with an unbeaten 57, while Jamie Smith was batting on 29, providing some stability lower down the order.

The Indian bowlers had a mixed day. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna managed to claim one wicket each. The first innings promises an intriguing continuation as England seeks to bridge the gap with disciplined batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)