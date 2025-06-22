Left Menu

Santi Cazorla Leads Oviedo's Triumphant Return to First Division

Oviedo, with veteran Santi Cazorla, secured a return to Spain's first division after 20 years by defeating Mirandes in promotion playoffs. The club, owned by Mexico's Grupo Pachuca, overcame a first-leg loss with a 3-1 win in extra time. Cazorla celebrated the achievement with sentiment, marking his boyhood club's success.

Updated: 22-06-2025 19:02 IST
  Country:
  • Spain

Real Oviedo has made a triumphant return to Spain's first division, spearheaded by veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla, two decades after last reaching top-tier status. The historic achievement came after a dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory over Mirandes in the promotion playoffs.

Despite trailing after a 1-0 first-leg defeat, Oviedo, owned by Mexico's Grupo Pachuca since 2022, fought back on Saturday, securing a 3-1 victory in extra time. The standout moment came when Cazorla, the 40-year-old former Spain and Arsenal playmaker, scored a vital penalty.

With Francisco Portillo scoring in extra time, Oviedo sealed their promotion, much to the delight of boyhood club member Cazorla, who returned in 2023. The veteran expressed his emotional connection, speaking on the joy of leading his cherished team to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

