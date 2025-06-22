Santi Cazorla Leads Oviedo's Triumphant Return to First Division

Real Oviedo has made a triumphant return to Spain's first division, spearheaded by veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla, two decades after last reaching top-tier status. The historic achievement came after a dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory over Mirandes in the promotion playoffs.

Despite trailing after a 1-0 first-leg defeat, Oviedo, owned by Mexico's Grupo Pachuca since 2022, fought back on Saturday, securing a 3-1 victory in extra time. The standout moment came when Cazorla, the 40-year-old former Spain and Arsenal playmaker, scored a vital penalty.

With Francisco Portillo scoring in extra time, Oviedo sealed their promotion, much to the delight of boyhood club member Cazorla, who returned in 2023. The veteran expressed his emotional connection, speaking on the joy of leading his cherished team to new heights.

