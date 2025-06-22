Left Menu

Alexander Bublik's Breakthrough Win: Triumph at Halle Over Medvedev

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik claimed his first victory over Daniil Medvedev, winning the Halle title. Bublik showcased impressive grass-court skills in his 6-3, 7-6(4) win, ending a six-match losing streak against Medvedev. His victory marked Medvedev's sixth consecutive loss in Tour-level finals.

In a significant career milestone, Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik defeated Daniil Medvedev for the first time to secure the Halle title on Sunday. Bublik triumphed with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(4), brilliantly showcasing his grass-court prowess.

Previously, Bublik had won just one set in his six encounters with Medvedev. His latest victory not only breaks that streak but also highlights Medvedev's ongoing struggle, marking his sixth straight loss in Tour-level finals.

The match saw Bublik break Medvedev's serve in the first set's eighth game, followed by a confident service game. Despite Medvedev's set point advantage in the second set's tiebreaker, Bublik's strategy and skill turned the tide in his favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

