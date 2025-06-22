Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shines: Smashing Sixes and Century Milestones

Dinesh Karthik lauds Rishabh Pant for his audacious performance during the Leeds Test against England. Pant's exceptional innings, featuring 134 runs with 12 boundaries and six sixes, set new benchmarks, including surpassing MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's records, becoming a leading six-hitter in ICC WTC history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:34 IST
Rishabh Pant Shines: Smashing Sixes and Century Milestones
Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Rishabh Pant has once again demonstrated his extraordinary talent during the Leeds Test against England. Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Pant for his fearless and unpredictable batting style, which captivated spectators at Headingley.

Pant's explosive innings of 134 runs off 178 balls, adorned with 12 boundaries and six sixes, has not only bolstered his reputation but also shattered records. He surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the leading six-hitter in ICC World Test Championship history, with his tally now standing at 62 sixes in 35 matches.

Saturday marked another milestone for Pant as he overtook MS Dhoni to register the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. His performances in challenging conditions outside Asia have set him apart as the most successful wicketkeeper-batter from Asia in SENA countries, adding to his growing legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025