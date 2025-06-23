Juventus Youngster Shines in Commanding Club World Cup Victory

Juventus moved significantly closer to reaching the Club World Cup round of 16 with a decisive 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, thanks to an outstanding display from Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkish forward scored twice and was instrumental in setting up an own goal, propelling Igor Tudor's youthful squad to their fourth consecutive win and extending their two-month unbeaten streak to seven matches.

Since taking charge in March, following the dismissal of Thiago Motta, Tudor has orchestrated a remarkable transformation at the Turin club. Juventus continues to progress, relying heavily on a burgeoning group of talented young players.

