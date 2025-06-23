Left Menu

Juventus Youngster Shines in Commanding Club World Cup Victory

Juventus closed in on the Club World Cup round of 16, defeating Wydad Casablanca 4-1, driven by Kenan Yildiz's brilliance. The Turkish forward scored twice and helped his team extend an unbeaten streak to seven games, showcasing manager Igor Tudor's successful youth-centric strategy at the Turin club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 00:37 IST
Juventus Youngster Shines in Commanding Club World Cup Victory

Juventus moved significantly closer to reaching the Club World Cup round of 16 with a decisive 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, thanks to an outstanding display from Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkish forward scored twice and was instrumental in setting up an own goal, propelling Igor Tudor's youthful squad to their fourth consecutive win and extending their two-month unbeaten streak to seven matches.

Since taking charge in March, following the dismissal of Thiago Motta, Tudor has orchestrated a remarkable transformation at the Turin club. Juventus continues to progress, relying heavily on a burgeoning group of talented young players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025