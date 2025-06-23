Left Menu

Chaos at Stadio Arechi: Sampdoria Triumphant Amidst Relegation Drama

The Serie B relegation playoff match between Salernitana and Sampdoria was abandoned after home fans disrupted the game. Sampdoria, leading 2-0, are likely to be awarded a 3-0 win, averting relegation. Previously relegated due to Brescia's eight-point penalty, Sampdoria had their fate reversed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 04:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chaos erupted at the Stadio Arechi during the highly anticipated second leg of the Serie B relegation playoff between Salernitana and Sampdoria. The match was abandoned when Salernitana fans disrupted proceedings by throwing smoke bombs and seats onto the pitch, forcing a halt to the game.

Sampdoria, who were leading 2-0 at the time of the interruption, are likely to be awarded a 3-0 win. This outcome would secure a 5-0 aggregate victory, ensuring their stay in Serie B and averting what appeared to be an inevitable descent into the third tier of Italian football.

Adding to Salernitana's woes was a bout of food poisoning that postponed the second leg following Sampdoria's initial 2-0 home win. Despite facing relegation themselves due to Brescia's eight-point penalty, Sampdoria's fate took a dramatic turn, allowing them a chance for redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

