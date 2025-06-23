Left Menu

Tyrese Haliburton's Heartbreaking Achilles Injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers' star, suffered an Achilles injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After an impressive start, he fell while driving toward the basket, leading to a tearful exit and ending his quest for the Finals MVP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:56 IST
Tyrese Haliburton's Heartbreaking Achilles Injury in NBA Finals Game 7
injury

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited Game 7 of the NBA Finals due to a severe Achilles injury. The crucial matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder was dramatically altered following the incident.

Haliburton, who was a front-runner for the NBA Finals MVP, started strong with three impressive three-pointers in the opening five minutes. However, a slip near the basket changed the course of the game. Visibly distressed, Haliburton was supported by the team's medical staff and taken to the locker room.

Television reports confirmed the Achilles injury, ruling out any return. Previously hit by a calf injury in Game 5, the setback was an emotional blow to the player and fans, marking a significant shift in the finals' outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025