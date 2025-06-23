Safiullin and Moutet Shine in Mallorca Open Upsets

Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin pulled off a significant upset by defeating French fifth seed Alexander Muller at the Mallorca Open. The match concluded 7-6(5) 7-5, as Safiullin demonstrated resilience and skill to navigate through a tightly contested opening round against Muller.

Corentin Moutet, coming off an impressive win over Taylor Fritz at Queen's, faced initial challenges against Spain's Pedro Martinez. Moutet, who battled frustration and lost the first set, recovered to secure a victory, turning the second set around with strategic play and taking advantage of Martinez's injury concerns.

Despite the home crowd's support for Martinez, Moutet advanced with a decisive 6-0 final set and is set to compete against Germany's Daniel Altmaier next. The tournament continues to showcase exceptional talent and riveting encounters on the grass court.

(With inputs from agencies.)