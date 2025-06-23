Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Dual Centuries Dominate England Test

Rishabh Pant achieved twin centuries in a Test against England, joining cricket greats in India’s elite club. Displaying adaptability, he scored 134 and 118, setting records including the highest match aggregate for a wicketkeeper in England. Pant's aggressive batting style left an indelible mark on the series opener.

Rishabh Pant (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a historical feat at Headingley, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant delivered a masterclass in batting with twin centuries during the first Test against England, on Day 4 of the second innings.

Pant, melding aggression with defensive resilience, first amassed 134 runs in the opening innings before returning for a composed 118, leading to a remarkable 195-run partnership alongside KL Rahul. This performance positioned India dominantly, marking Pant as the first Indian cricketer to secure centuries in each innings of a Test in England.

With this achievement, the 27-year-old joined the distinguished ranks of Indian cricketers such as Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rahul Dravid, earning accolades not only for his batting but also as a wicketkeeper. His twin centuries echoed the feats of Andy Flower and further established his presence in England with sterling scores over the years.

Pant's explosive end to the series opener set a new record for the highest match aggregate by a wicketkeeper in a Test in England, surpassing Alec Stewart's 1998 record. Notably, Pant matched the six-hitting prowess of historical players like Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes, capping his innings with a spectacular display of power hitting.

Despite a series of audacious strokes against Joe Root's bowling, Pant's innings concluded at 118 when Shoaib Bashir dismissed him, sending the ball to Zak Crawley. Nevertheless, his brilliant displays in the crease made a lasting impression and firmed his status in cricket's annals. (ANI)

