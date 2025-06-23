Left Menu

Liberty Media's High-Octane Takeover: Revving Up MotoGP for Global Reach

Liberty Media is poised to take control of MotoGP, acquiring an 84% stake in Spain-based Dorna Sports, the rights holder. After receiving unconditional approval from the European Commission, the deal is valued at 4.3 billion euros. The acquisition aims to expand MotoGP’s global audience by leveraging Liberty's experience with F1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:15 IST
Liberty Media is on the brink of a monumental takeover, set to broaden its impressive sports portfolio by seizing control of MotoGP. With a green light from the European Commission, Liberty Media will acquire 84% of Dorna Sports, a Spain-based company that holds the rights to MotoGP.

Liberty's president and CEO, Derek Chang, underscored MotoGP as an 'attractive premium sports asset' with strong growth potential. The U.S. company aims to mirror its F1 success by deepening connections with MotoGP's core fanbase and reaching new global audiences.

The approval came after an extensive investigation by the European Commission to ensure no competitive constraints between Formula 1 and MotoGP would be compromised. Having transformed F1 since 2017, Liberty Media is ready to apply the same formula to the world of two-wheel racing, keeping key Dorna personnel while infusing new strategic leadership from the likes of Chase Carey and Sean Bratches.

