Delhi Redz Dominate with a Third Tournament Victory

Delhi Redz secured their third win in the Rugby Premier League, defeating Bengaluru Bravehearts 22-12. Key performances came from Matteo Graziano, Rajdeep Saha, and others. This win follows their earlier victories against Mumbai Dreamers and a loss to Chennai Bulls. Star players ensured Redz's impressive performance throughout.

Delhi Redz player Matteo Graziano. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting match at Mumbai's Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, the Delhi Redz clinched their third victory of the Rugby Premier League season, overpowering the Bengaluru Bravehearts 22-12. From the outset, the Redz took control, with pivotal scores from Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha, setting the tone for the evening.

The Bravehearts, led by Iowane Teba, briefly challenged the Redz with a well-strategized play, earning them seven points. However, a swift move by Pol Pla early in the second half gave them a narrow lead. This advantage was short-lived as Sunil Chawan and Matias Osadczuk swung the momentum back to the Redz, maintaining their dominance.

Reflecting on previous matches, the Redz showcased resilience, particularly against the Mumbai Dreamers, coming from behind after half-time to secure a 20-7 victory, following a tough encounter with the Chennai Bulls. The Bulls had earlier outperformed Redz with the dynamic duo of Vaafauese Maliko and Joaquin Pellandini at the helm, finalizing a 21-7 triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

