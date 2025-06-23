Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Comeback on Grass: A Win at Bad Homburg Open

Naomi Osaka secured her first grass court win of the season at the Bad Homburg Open, beating Olga Danilovic. This comes after two early exits from previous tournaments. Osaka, now ranked 56th, is preparing for Wimbledon with hopes of improving her form after a maternity break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:46 IST
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, made a strong return by winning against Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the Bad Homburg Open, marking her first grass court victory this season.

After facing early exits at both the French and Berlin Opens following a maternity hiatus, Osaka clinched her first title in nearly two years in May. Her recent triumph at Bad Homburg positions her confidently as she heads toward Wimbledon.

Despite not achieving back-to-back wins since the Italian Open, Osaka maintains optimism about her potential. Ranked 56th, she remains determined to elevate her performance against tough competitors like Emma Navarro, who she will face in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

