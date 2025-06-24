Left Menu

Gameskraft Foundation Boosts India's Sports Future with Renewed Partnerships

The Gameskraft Foundation, part of the online gaming company Gameskraft, has renewed its partnership with four key Indian sports organizations. This move supports Olympic and grassroots sports, benefiting over 140 athletes and earning over 190 medals. The initiative is praised by top sports personalities for its impact on sports infrastructure and young athletes.

The Gameskraft Foundation, the CSR branch of Gameskraft, a prominent name in skill-based online gaming, has reaffirmed its commitment to Indian sports by extending partnerships with four national sports organizations. This ensures continuous support for the country's Olympic and grassroots sports development.

The sustained backing aids the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF), GoSports Foundation, and Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation (DRBSF). Over the previous financial year, the foundation has positively impacted more than 140 athletes, contributing to over 190 medals across various sports disciplines.

Celebrated athletes and sports figures, including Anju Bobby George, have expressed their gratitude towards this initiative, emphasizing its role in enhancing sports infrastructure and encouraging young talent. Leaders like Manisha Malhotra highlight the critical role of corporate support in achieving sports milestones, lauding the foundation's influence on the success of athletes like Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and others.

