Cricketing World Mourns Legendary Spinner Dilip Doshi
Players from India and England paid tribute to former Indian spinner Dilip Doshi by wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence during a Test match. Doshi, who died of a cardiac arrest in London at 77, was renowned for his unique standing in international cricket and English county circuits.
In a solemn start to the fifth day of the Test match, cricketers from India and England donned black armbands and observed a minute's silence in memory of the late Dilip Doshi.
The former Indian spinner, who claimed 113 wickets in his 33-Test career, passed away on Monday in London due to cardiac arrest at the age of 77.
Despite playing in the shadows of Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi carved out a significant legacy, especially noted for his contributions in England's county cricket, representing Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.
