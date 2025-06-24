Left Menu

Alyssa Healy's Unyielding Drive: A Quest for World Cup Glory

Despite an onslaught of injuries, Australia's women's cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has refused to retire after the ODI World Cup, instead setting her sights on playing until at least 2026. Her determination to win back-to-back World Cups for Australia remains a key focus and source of motivation.

Alyssa Healy
  • Country:
  • Australia

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has endured multiple injuries, including a stress fracture in her foot during the T20 World Cup and a knee problem that ruled her out of several matches. Initially considering retirement after the ODI World Cup in India, Healy's resolve has strengthened, aiming to see Australia to consecutive World Cup triumphs, a feat not accomplished by any team in nearly four decades.

Planning a return to action in August against India A, Healy remains undeterred, focusing on leading her team to peak performance for the World Cup. Her motivation is not just about personal milestones or her captaincy; it's about bringing home the trophy for Australia, with the unprecedented goal of achieving back-to-back titles adding fuel to her unwavering commitment.

