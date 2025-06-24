Left Menu

Rugby India's Game-Changer: Launch of Rugby Premier League and Player Compensation

Rugby India, under President Rahul Bose, debuts the Rugby Premier League, a franchise-based competition, and introduces financial compensation for national camp players to foster grassroots talent. The league features six founding franchises and provides players opportunities to engage with elite global talent.

Rugby India's Game-Changer: Launch of Rugby Premier League and Player Compensation
Indian Rugby Football Union President Rahul Bose. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rugby India, led by President Rahul Bose, is revolutionizing the sport with the introduction of financial compensation for players selected for national camps, marking a significant step to promote grassroots talent. In a bold move to elevate the sport, India's inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) kicked off on June 15, becoming the world's first franchise-format rugby league.

The league comprises six pioneering franchises: Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers. Speaking with ANI, Bose noted, 'As a federation, we began compensating players attending national camps, spanning 1,600 participants nationwide, including 220 under-18 and under-20 players. Over the five-week camp, players now receive incremental financial support.'

Bonuses are also in place for those representing India, with players earning up to 60,000 rupees per camp. Bose highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives, which aim to uplift the sport's ecosystem. The RPL, featuring 34 matches, offers a unique platform for Indian athletes to compete with elite international players, culminating in the grand finale on June 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

