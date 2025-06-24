Drama Unfolds as Shardul Thakur Shakes England's High-Stakes Chase

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur made a significant impact in the first test against England by claiming two vital wickets in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 269-4 by tea on the final day. England, chasing a target of 371, started their innings steadily with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

The pair guided England to lunch without losing a wicket, reaching a score of 117-0 at Headingley. However, despite Duckett's remarkable form, the loss of Crawley for 65 after a formidable 188-run opening partnership signaled a turning point.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root managed to hold the innings together amidst tense moments, including a close call for Stokes. England faced an uphill battle with 102 runs required for victory in the final session, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion.

