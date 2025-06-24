Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as Shardul Thakur Shakes England's High-Stakes Chase

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur took two crucial wickets, intensifying the first test against England. As England pursued a high-stakes run chase, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley initially dominated. Despite Duckett's impressive 149, Thakur's strikes caused tension, with England requiring 102 for victory in the final session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur made a significant impact in the first test against England by claiming two vital wickets in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 269-4 by tea on the final day. England, chasing a target of 371, started their innings steadily with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

The pair guided England to lunch without losing a wicket, reaching a score of 117-0 at Headingley. However, despite Duckett's remarkable form, the loss of Crawley for 65 after a formidable 188-run opening partnership signaled a turning point.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root managed to hold the innings together amidst tense moments, including a close call for Stokes. England faced an uphill battle with 102 runs required for victory in the final session, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion.

