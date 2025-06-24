Left Menu

Kolkata's Annual Messi Mania: Fans Fete Football Legend's Birthday

Kolkata's Argentina Football Fan Club has celebrated Lionel Messi's birthday, uniting fans in admiration for two decades. This year's event featured flags, Messi's jersey, cakes, and screenings, all to honor the legendary player. The club aims to inspire young footballers through these annual tributes.

Kolkata's Argentina Football Fan Club once again combined passion and tradition to celebrate Lionel Messi's 38th birthday with fervor. This annual celebration, a beloved tradition for over 20 years, attracted a large crowd on Tuesday.

Fans gathered at a local club ground, which was adorned with Argentina's national colors, sky blue and white. The iconic No. 10 jersey of Messi was front and center, and a massive cake featuring the Argentine flag served as the event's highlight.

Festivities included cheering chants of "Messi! Messi!" as fans sang birthday songs, waved flags, and honored the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Uttam Saha, the club's organizer, expressed the deep sense of community the celebration fosters, highlighting Messi as a unifying figure.

The event featured screenings of Messi's greatest goals, quizzes on his career, and fans decked out in Argentina jerseys. The spirit of Argentina's football icon resonated, drawing participants of all ages, many sporting Messi masks.

Saha disclosed that the event's aim is to inspire aspiring footballers by celebrating Messi's legacy. "Our objective is to promote football among young dreamers, utilizing Messi's achievements as inspiration," said Saha. The club pledges to continue this tradition every year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

