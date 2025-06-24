Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Triumphs in Nail-Biting Battle at Bad Homburg Open

Second-seeded Jasmine Paolini emerged victorious from a tense match against Leylah Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open after two nail-biting tiebreakers. Paolini saved four match points to claim her first grass-court win this season. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro also advanced in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:58 IST
In a thrilling round of 16 showdown at the Bad Homburg Open, second seed Jasmine Paolini successfully resisted a fierce comeback attempt by Leylah Fernandez. Paolini clinched the match with a scoreline of 7-6(8), 7-6(6), triumphing after Fernandez saved four match points.

Paolini narrowly won the first set in a gripping tiebreak and appeared headed for a straightforward win in the second. However, Fernandez fought back vigorously, saving multiple match points and forcing another tiebreak. Ultimately, Paolini held her nerve to win the match.

Apart from Paolini's hard-fought victory, other notable results included fourth seed Iga Swiatek overcoming Victoria Azarenka and fifth-seed Emma Navarro defeating Naomi Osaka. The competition continues to heat up as players fight for a place in the next stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

