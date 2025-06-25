Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Olympique Lyonnais demoted to Ligue 2

Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated to Ligue 2, French football's financial watchdog (DNCG) said on Tuesday following an audit of the club. Lyon were provisionally demoted by the DNCG in November for financial mismanagement and the decision was confirmed on Tuesday. According to media reports, the club will be able to appeal the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Olympique Lyonnais demoted to Ligue 2

Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated to Ligue 2, French football's financial watchdog (DNCG) said on Tuesday following an audit of the club.

Lyon were provisionally demoted by the DNCG in November for financial mismanagement and the decision was confirmed on Tuesday. Lyon, who were crowned French Champions seven times between 2002 and 2008, qualified for next season's Europa League following a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Lyon are owned by John Textor and the decision to relegate them comes a day after the U.S. businessman sold a 43% stake in English club Crystal Palace. Lyon were not immediately available for comment. According to media reports, the club will be able to appeal the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025