Olympique Lyonnais Faces Unexpected Relegation: Financial Struggles and Resilience

Olympique Lyonnais, one of France's top football clubs, has been officially relegated to Ligue 2 following an audit by the DNCG, a decision they plan to challenge. The club had been provisionally demoted last November due to poor financial health.

Club owner John Textor, who recently sold a significant stake in Crystal Palace, met with the DNCG but failed to reverse the decision. Lyon, known for its European presence, remains committed to addressing financial shortcomings.

Despite raising substantial funds, including player sales, Lyon's attempts to satisfy the financial watchdog fell short. The club's appeal will determine their fate, with Stade de Reims on standby to take their Ligue 1 position should the decision hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)