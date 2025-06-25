Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Australian teenage sprinter Gout Gout has stunned the athletic world, shattering his own national 200-metre record at the renowned Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic.

Competing in his first European senior race, the 17-year-old clocked an impressive 20.02 seconds, edging out Cuban Reynier Mena by 0.17 seconds. British runner Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished third, highlighting the competitive nature of the race.

Despite being a newcomer on the world stage, Gout's fearless performance has drawn comparisons to legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. The Queensland schoolboy initially made national headlines by breaking Peter Norman's 56-year-old record in December with a run timed at 20.04.

