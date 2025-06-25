Samba Spirit Ignites Club World Cup

The 32-team Club World Cup is not just about the matches; it's about the vibrant atmosphere South American fans have created. Their undeniable passion and volume have outshone other global fans, particularly those rooting for Boca Juniors and Palmeiras, turning stadiums into cauldrons of excitement.

In Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Boca Juniors' fans made it feel like Buenos Aires. Their spirited chants reverberated through the stands, drawing admiration even from Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. Meanwhile, Palmeiras fans added flair in their Group A showdown against Inter Miami, creating an intense environment far removed from the typical suburban American scene.

The compelling rivalry between Palmeiras and Botafogo adds another layer of drama, which is set to intensify with an upcoming clash in Philadelphia. With the World Cup approaching in 2026, the fervor South American fans have displayed hints at an electrifying future for international tournaments held on North American soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)