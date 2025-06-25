Left Menu

Tony Bloom Expands Football Empire with Strategic Stake in Heart of Midlothian

Tony Bloom, owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, has invested £9.86 million in a 29% stake of Heart of Midlothian. His appointment of James Franks as a non-executive director signifies his intent to influence Scottish football. Bloom's growing football investments include stakes in Belgian and Australian clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:35 IST
Tony Bloom, the owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, has significantly expanded his influence in football management by investing £9.86 million ($13.41 million) for a 29% stake in Heart of Midlothian, as announced Wednesday.

Although Bloom's shares are non-voting, he has appointed James Franks, a seasoned business consultant with expertise in football governance, to the club's board as a non-executive director, reflecting Bloom's strategic interests in the Scottish Premiership club.

Bloom's move into Heart of Midlothian is part of a broader investment strategy, with stakes in Belgian Pro League's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Australia's Melbourne Victory, aiming to reshape the dynamics of football clubs across continents.

