Tony Bloom Expands Football Empire with Strategic Stake in Heart of Midlothian
Tony Bloom, owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, has invested £9.86 million in a 29% stake of Heart of Midlothian. His appointment of James Franks as a non-executive director signifies his intent to influence Scottish football. Bloom's growing football investments include stakes in Belgian and Australian clubs.
Tony Bloom, the owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, has significantly expanded his influence in football management by investing £9.86 million ($13.41 million) for a 29% stake in Heart of Midlothian, as announced Wednesday.
Although Bloom's shares are non-voting, he has appointed James Franks, a seasoned business consultant with expertise in football governance, to the club's board as a non-executive director, reflecting Bloom's strategic interests in the Scottish Premiership club.
Bloom's move into Heart of Midlothian is part of a broader investment strategy, with stakes in Belgian Pro League's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Australia's Melbourne Victory, aiming to reshape the dynamics of football clubs across continents.