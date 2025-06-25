Teeing Off: Poulter Father-Son Duo Eye British Open

Luke Poulter is gearing up for a significant challenge as he seeks to secure a spot in the prestigious British Open. Next week, the young golfer will compete at Royal Cinque Ports, aiming for his first-ever qualification in the esteemed tournament.

Playing alongside him will be his father, Ian Poulter, a well-known figure in the world of golf with a legacy of Ryder Cup victories. At 49, Ian has participated in multiple successful teams and was the runner-up at the 2008 Open, experiences that could guide his son's journey.

The final qualifying events occur across four courses, with limited spots available for achievers. As Luke, a University of Florida student, tries once more to break into major championships, the stakes are monumental for the Poulter duo.

