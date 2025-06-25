Left Menu

Harbour Diamonds and Sobisco Smashers Shine in Bengal Pro T20 League

Harbour Diamonds secured a semifinal spot in the Bengal Pro T20 League with a 18-run victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers. In the women's league, Mamata Kisku's all-round performance led Sobisco Smashers Malda to a win. Harbour Diamonds ended their league stage with 10 points from seven matches.

Riding on stellar performances, Harbour Diamonds clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Bengal Pro T20 League by defeating Shrachi Rarh Tigers by 18 runs on Wednesday. The team concluded their league phase with 10 points, winning five out of seven matches.

In a rain-curtailed, nine-over-a-side match, Harbour Diamonds set a target of 87/8, highlighted by Abhishek Raman's quickfire 32 and Rahul Prasad's steady 16 not out. Shrachi Rarh Tigers' bowlers, particularly Pritam Chakraborty (3/16) and Ravi Kumar (3/19), delivered impressive figures, yet fell short as the Tigers managed only 69/5.

In the women's league, Sobisco Smashers Malda triumphed over Adamas Howrah Warriors by four wickets. Despite Dhara Gujjar's valiant 73 runs, Mamata Kisku's outstanding all-round effort secured the victory. Chasing a target of 155, Malda achieved it in 19.5 overs with key contributions from Hrishita Basu, Aruna Barman, and Sneha Mahato.

(With inputs from agencies.)

