Krejcikova Triumphs in Eastbourne Thriller Against British Opponent

In a gripping encounter at Eastbourne's WTA 250 event, Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova showcased her resilience as she saved match points for the second day running to secure a quarter-final spot. The 29-year-old Czech, who battled a thigh strain, managed to turn the tables on local favorite Jodie Burrage, prevailing in a tense 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory.

British fans experienced mixed emotions as Emma Raducanu fell to Australia's 19-year-old Maya Joint after a hard-fought match, with Raducanu unable to maintain her initial advantage. Joint displayed impressive composure to close out the win in the tiebreaker, setting up her next clash against Anna Blinkova.

Elsewhere in the tournament, the men's ATP side saw triumphs from Czech third seed Jakub Mensik, France's Ugo Humbert, Britain's Billy Harris, and American Jenson Brooksby, promising more compelling tennis action ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)