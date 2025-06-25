Madan Lal Critiques India's Fielding in Thrilling Test Loss to England

Cricket legend Madan Lal, a key figure in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, weighed in on India's recent five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley. Lal applauded the gripping nature of the match, emphasizing that while India showcased stellar batting, crucial on-field mistakes proved pivotal.

Lal noted that despite India hitting five centuries, their failure to capitalize on fielding opportunities allowed England to clinch the win. He underscored the critical role of consistent bowling, pointing out that Jasprit Bumrah alone couldn't carry the attack. He proposed that Shardul Thakur should have started with the new ball for a strategic edge.

Reflecting on Gautam Gambhir's role as head coach, Lal advised against hasty critiques, promoting constructive feedback instead. England's triumphant run chase, marked by Ben Duckett's stellar 149 and supported by key players, achieved the target in 82 overs, securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)