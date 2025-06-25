Rajasthan Gears Up to Host 5th Edition of Khelo India University Games

The vibrant city of Jaipur is set to welcome thousands of young athletes as Poornima University and Rajasthan University will jointly host the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 this November. The announcement was made on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Rajasthan’s growing profile as a hub for national sporting events.

This will be the fifth edition of the annual university-level multi-sport competition launched in February 2020, aimed at discovering and nurturing India’s next generation of sporting stars.

Over 4,000 Athletes and 200+ Universities Expected

KIUG 2025 is expected to witness participation from over 4,000 athletes, representing more than 200 universities from across the country. With at least 20 sporting disciplines included in the program—ranging from athletics, swimming, wrestling, and badminton to indigenous sports like kabaddi and kho-kho—the event promises to be a grand celebration of youth talent and sportsmanship.

The games will feature under-25 athletes, serving as a critical platform for emerging sports stars who aspire to represent India on the global stage.

“These Games offer a fantastic opportunity for young athletes to compete at the highest national level. It is a scouting ground for national selectors,” said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Reflecting on KIUG 2024: A Celebration of Talent in Northeast India

The announcement comes on the heels of a highly successful KIUG 2024, which was co-hosted by seven North-Eastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura. It was the first time the event was hosted in that region, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive development through sport.

Over the course of 11 days, around 4,500 athletes competed in 20 sports, with a total of 770 medals awarded:

240 Gold

240 Silver

290 Bronze

Several national university records were set, particularly in athletics, where eight KIUG records were broken—five by male athletes.

Top Performers and Medal Tally at KIUG 2024

Chandigarh University emerged as the overall team champions of KIUG 2024, showcasing dominance across disciplines. The runner-up was Lovely Professional University (LPU), which bagged 20 gold, 14 silver, and 8 bronze (total of 42 medals), while Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, secured third place with 12 gold, 20 silver, and 19 bronze (total of 51 medals).

Two athletes stood out in individual performance:

Pratyasa Ray of Utkal University: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Crowned the most successful female athlete of KIUG 2024.

Xavier Michael Dsouza of Jain University: 4 Gold Medals in swimming Declared most successful male athlete.



Their performances exemplified the spirit of the Games and underlined the level of elite talent emerging from India’s universities.

Jaipur 2025: Expectations and Aspirations

Dr. Mandaviya expressed his optimism that the Jaipur edition of the Games would witness record-breaking performances, given that university athletes are at their physical peak and highly motivated to make a mark.

“Globally, university athletes dominate multi-sport events. India is seeing this trend catch on. Rajasthan will provide the perfect setting for such talent to flourish,” he said.

Rajasthan’s growing infrastructure and hospitality, coupled with its cultural vibrancy, make it an ideal host for a national event of this magnitude.

Road Ahead: University Sports and India’s Sporting Future

The Khelo India University Games are part of the larger Khelo India Mission, launched by the Government of India to revive the sports culture at the grassroots level and build a strong sporting ecosystem in the country.

Earlier this year, the Khelo India Youth Games for under-18 athletes were held successfully in Bihar, demonstrating the government's commitment to holistic sporting development from school to university level.

With Jaipur now preparing to take center stage, expectations are high that KIUG 2025 will not only unearth fresh talent but also elevate university sports to new heights.