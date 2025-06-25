Lionel Messi: The King of Major League Soccer Salaries

Lionel Messi has once again topped the salary lists in Major League Soccer, earning an impressive $20,446,667 in total annual compensation. This figure not only solidifies his position as the highest-paid player for the third year running but also exceeds the payroll of 21 other teams in the league.

According to the Major League Soccer Players Association, Messi's base salary stands at $12 million, with his total earnings covering his contract, agent fees, and marketing bonuses until 2025. This staggering sum does not include additional agreements or performance bonuses that may arise throughout the season.

Inter Miami, Messi's team, leads the league with a $46.8 million payroll as of May 23. The increase in payrolls across the league reflects the growing financial stakes, with an overall rise in player compensations pushing the total payout to $586 million, a notable 12.9% increase from last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)