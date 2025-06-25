Remembering Dilip Doshi: A Spin Legend Whose Legacy Shines Bright

Dilip Doshi, the distinguished Indian spinner, passed away in London at the age of 77, evoking heartfelt tributes from the cricket fraternity. Harbhajan Singh, in a personal video, extolled Doshi's significant influence and contributions, recalling his mentorship and unwavering support for budding cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its condolences via X, acknowledging Doshi's remarkable career. Known for his classical left-arm spin, Doshi earned acclaim with 114 Test wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, and 22 ODI wickets at a commendable economy rate.

Beyond international cricket, Doshi's legacy spans domestic circuits, with notable performances for Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire, and Nottinghamshire. Inspired by legends like Garfield Sobers, his cricketing prowess and educational narratives, notably in his autobiography 'Spin Punch', leave a lasting impact on the sport.

