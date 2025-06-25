Left Menu

Remembering Dilip Doshi: A Spin Legend Whose Legacy Shines Bright

Indian cricket mourns the loss of iconic left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London at 77. Harbhajan Singh and the BCCI pay tribute to his contributions to Indian cricket, highlighting his impressive career in Test and ODI cricket, and his enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:19 IST
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Doshi, the distinguished Indian spinner, passed away in London at the age of 77, evoking heartfelt tributes from the cricket fraternity. Harbhajan Singh, in a personal video, extolled Doshi's significant influence and contributions, recalling his mentorship and unwavering support for budding cricketers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its condolences via X, acknowledging Doshi's remarkable career. Known for his classical left-arm spin, Doshi earned acclaim with 114 Test wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, and 22 ODI wickets at a commendable economy rate.

Beyond international cricket, Doshi's legacy spans domestic circuits, with notable performances for Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire, and Nottinghamshire. Inspired by legends like Garfield Sobers, his cricketing prowess and educational narratives, notably in his autobiography 'Spin Punch', leave a lasting impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

