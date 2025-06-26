Left Menu

Fluminense Secures Spot in Club World Cup Last-16 Round

Fluminense achieved progression to the Club World Cup round of 16 after a goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns, advancing as runners-up in Group F. They will face a tough match next Monday in Charlotte, joining other Brazilian clubs in the final stages of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:44 IST
Fluminense Secures Spot in Club World Cup Last-16 Round
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal Group F encounter at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Fluminense clinched a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16. A goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns was enough for the Brazilian side to advance.

Despite a challenging match and being on the defensive, Fluminense secured the necessary point, finishing second in their group, behind Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund took the top spot after a narrow 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD.

Fluminense now readies for a last-16 showdown scheduled for next Monday in Charlotte, where they will confront either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey, joining Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Botafogo as part of a formidable Brazilian presence in the tournament's closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025