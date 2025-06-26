Fluminense Secures Spot in Club World Cup Last-16 Round

In a pivotal Group F encounter at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Fluminense clinched a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16. A goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns was enough for the Brazilian side to advance.

Despite a challenging match and being on the defensive, Fluminense secured the necessary point, finishing second in their group, behind Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund took the top spot after a narrow 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD.

Fluminense now readies for a last-16 showdown scheduled for next Monday in Charlotte, where they will confront either River Plate, Inter Milan, or Monterrey, joining Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Botafogo as part of a formidable Brazilian presence in the tournament's closing stages.

