Mbappe's Recovery Influences Real Madrid's Club World Cup Strategy

Kylian Mbappe is set to miss Real Madrid's final Club World Cup group-stage match against RB Salzburg due to ongoing recovery from illness, manager Xabi Alonso announced. The French forward trained on Wednesday following a bout of acute gastroenteritis but opted for recovery over playing.

Alonso emphasized that Mbappe's brief training session marked his initial physical activity after his hospital treatment in Miami and that the player's full health is paramount before the knockout phase. Real Madrid leads Group H and hopes to secure a top position in their next match.

Mbappe has already missed a match against Al-Hilal and Real's victory over Pachuca. Alonso, who recently took charge of the team, remains focused on both winning and team improvement as they head into the critical stages of the tournament despite looming threats like Manchester City in the round of 16.

