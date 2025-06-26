Inter Milan Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot with Late Goals

In a nail-biting finish, Inter Milan triumphed over River Plate with a 2-0 scoreline, securing their place in the Club World Cup knockout stage.

Teenage sensation Francesco Esposito broke the deadlock following River Plate's loss of Lucas Martinez Quarta to a red card. Alessandro Bastoni sealed the win with a second goal during stoppage time.

This victory positions Inter to face Brazil's Fluminense in the last 16, while the match's intense atmosphere underscored the stakes of this high-profile tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)