Inter Milan Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot with Late Goals

Inter Milan clinched a 2-0 victory over River Plate, advancing to the Club World Cup's knockout stage. Francesco Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni scored post-River's reduction to 10 men. Inter will oppose Fluminense next. The match grew contentious after Bastoni's goal, culminating in River's Gonzalo Montiel being sent off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:34 IST
In a nail-biting finish, Inter Milan triumphed over River Plate with a 2-0 scoreline, securing their place in the Club World Cup knockout stage.

Teenage sensation Francesco Esposito broke the deadlock following River Plate's loss of Lucas Martinez Quarta to a red card. Alessandro Bastoni sealed the win with a second goal during stoppage time.

This victory positions Inter to face Brazil's Fluminense in the last 16, while the match's intense atmosphere underscored the stakes of this high-profile tournament.

