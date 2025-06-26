Wallace Sititi's Ankle Injury Shakes Up All Blacks Lineup

In a significant setback for the New Zealand All Blacks, standout loose forward Wallace Sititi is set to undergo ankle surgery, ruling him out of the much-anticipated July series against France. The team's management revealed this news on Thursday, highlighting the impact of his absence on the squad's dynamics.

Sititi, who earned the title of World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2024, is being replaced by Christian Lio-Willie for the series. Lio-Willie, yet to be capped, was already accompanying the team as an injury substitute for Luke Jacobson. Dalton Papali'i has now been summoned to fulfill the backup role.

The All Blacks are set to host the French team in Dunedin on July 5, with subsequent tests scheduled in Wellington and Hamilton. The series promises intense matchups and challenges for the restructured New Zealand lineup.

