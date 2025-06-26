Left Menu

Wallace Sititi's Ankle Injury Shakes Up All Blacks Lineup

All Blacks player Wallace Sititi will miss the upcoming series against France due to an ankle surgery, with Christian Lio-Willie stepping in. Dalton Papali'i is called in as injury cover. The series opens in Dunedin followed by matches in Wellington and Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:54 IST
In a significant setback for the New Zealand All Blacks, standout loose forward Wallace Sititi is set to undergo ankle surgery, ruling him out of the much-anticipated July series against France. The team's management revealed this news on Thursday, highlighting the impact of his absence on the squad's dynamics.

Sititi, who earned the title of World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2024, is being replaced by Christian Lio-Willie for the series. Lio-Willie, yet to be capped, was already accompanying the team as an injury substitute for Luke Jacobson. Dalton Papali'i has now been summoned to fulfill the backup role.

The All Blacks are set to host the French team in Dunedin on July 5, with subsequent tests scheduled in Wellington and Hamilton. The series promises intense matchups and challenges for the restructured New Zealand lineup.

