Dan Sheehan Leads Lions in Debut Clash Against Western Force

Dan Sheehan, making his debut, will captain the British & Irish Lions in their match against Western Force on Saturday. The Ireland hooker takes on this leadership role as the Lions look to bounce back from a recent loss to Argentina.

Coach Andy Farrell has extensively overhauled the team, retaining only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne in the starting lineup from the previous game. Notable changes include the inclusion of young talent Henry Pollock, starting at number eight, and Finn Russell paired with Wales scrumhalf, Tomos Williams.

As Perth Stadium prepares to host the game, the Lions will face a competitive Western Force side, revitalized by the addition of playmaker Ben Donaldson. The match is set to be a challenging fixture, as the Lions aim to demonstrate their capabilities under new captain Sheehan.

