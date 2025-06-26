Left Menu

Dan Sheehan Leads Lions in Debut Clash Against Western Force

Dan Sheehan, on his debut, will captain the British & Irish Lions in their match against Western Force in Perth. Coach Andy Farrell has revamped the team, with only two players retained from the previous loss to Argentina. The match promises a strong test for the Lions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:38 IST
Dan Sheehan Leads Lions in Debut Clash Against Western Force
  • Country:
  • Australia

Dan Sheehan, making his debut, will captain the British & Irish Lions in their match against Western Force on Saturday. The Ireland hooker takes on this leadership role as the Lions look to bounce back from a recent loss to Argentina.

Coach Andy Farrell has extensively overhauled the team, retaining only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne in the starting lineup from the previous game. Notable changes include the inclusion of young talent Henry Pollock, starting at number eight, and Finn Russell paired with Wales scrumhalf, Tomos Williams.

As Perth Stadium prepares to host the game, the Lions will face a competitive Western Force side, revitalized by the addition of playmaker Ben Donaldson. The match is set to be a challenging fixture, as the Lions aim to demonstrate their capabilities under new captain Sheehan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025