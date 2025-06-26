San Francisco Unicorns Secure MLC Playoff Spot with Dominant Win

The San Francisco Unicorns have secured their place in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 playoffs, marking a milestone with an emphatic 32-run win against the Seattle Orcas in Dallas, reports ESPNcricinfo. The Unicorns have maintained an impeccable record, with six wins in six games, remaining strong at the top of the points table. In contrast, the Seattle Orcas are struggling with their fifth defeat in a row, sitting at the bottom of the league standings.

The Unicorns' success was a collective endeavor, spearheaded by team captain Matthew Short and Romario Shepherd, who both contributed significantly with the bat and ball. A pivotal moment in the match saw Haris Rauf take a decisive four-wicket haul. After opting to bat, the Unicorns faced early adversity with the dismissal of opener Finn Allen in the second over. Nevertheless, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Short initiated a critical 68-run partnership, steadying the innings despite McGurk's departure at 34 and a subsequent dip to 103/6.

In a masterful counterattack, Romario Shepherd's explosive batting, producing 56 runs from 31 balls, ensured the Unicorns posted a competitive total of 176/8, with Gerald Coetzee's 3/34 adding valuable middle-order disruption. In pursuit of the target, the Orcas began aggressively but faltered as Shepherd and captain Short dealt significant blows. Haris Rauf's return to finish the innings left the Orcas in disarray, highlighting his instrumental role with figures of 4/32.

