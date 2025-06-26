Ravichandran Ashwin's Tactical Insights: India's Test Series Strategy

India must prioritize extending their batting duration and strive to set higher targets against England, according to senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite India's decent batting performances, Ashwin believes understanding England's tactics is crucial in the ongoing Test series.

Following a five-wicket loss at Leeds, Ashwin urged the Indian team to not panic and instead focus on stretching innings to keep England fielding longer. He also advocated for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to convert centuries into double centuries and called for the inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the next Test.

Ashwin also highlighted the significance of creating rough patches on the pitch to assist the spinners, noting that such a strategy might have tipped the scales in India's favor. His detailed analysis underscores the strategic adjustments needed for India to remain competitive in the series.

