Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin's Tactical Insights: India's Test Series Strategy

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests India should extend their batting time and aim for higher targets in the ongoing Test series against England. He emphasizes the importance of understanding England's tactics and advocates for the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:27 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's Tactical Insights: India's Test Series Strategy
Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

India must prioritize extending their batting duration and strive to set higher targets against England, according to senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite India's decent batting performances, Ashwin believes understanding England's tactics is crucial in the ongoing Test series.

Following a five-wicket loss at Leeds, Ashwin urged the Indian team to not panic and instead focus on stretching innings to keep England fielding longer. He also advocated for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to convert centuries into double centuries and called for the inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the next Test.

Ashwin also highlighted the significance of creating rough patches on the pitch to assist the spinners, noting that such a strategy might have tipped the scales in India's favor. His detailed analysis underscores the strategic adjustments needed for India to remain competitive in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025