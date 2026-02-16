Left Menu

Spectator Injured During England-Italy T20 Clash

During the England-Italy T20 World Cup match, a woman was injured when struck by a ball. She received first aid and is stable. Meanwhile, England's Jill Jacks shined in securing a 24-run victory, advancing to the Super Eights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected turn of events at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a local woman was injured by a cricket ball during the England-Italy match at Eden Gardens on Monday evening, according to police statements.

The incident occurred when the ball hit the woman's face, resulting in a nosebleed. Spectators quickly alerted stadium security, and she received immediate medical attention before being taken to SSKM Hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable.

In the match's sporting highlights, Jill Jacks led England to victory with a dynamic all-round performance against Italy, paving the way for her team to enter the Super Eights following a 24-run triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

