Spectator Injured During England-Italy T20 Clash

In an unexpected turn of events at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a local woman was injured by a cricket ball during the England-Italy match at Eden Gardens on Monday evening, according to police statements.

The incident occurred when the ball hit the woman's face, resulting in a nosebleed. Spectators quickly alerted stadium security, and she received immediate medical attention before being taken to SSKM Hospital, where her condition was reported to be stable.

In the match's sporting highlights, Jill Jacks led England to victory with a dynamic all-round performance against Italy, paving the way for her team to enter the Super Eights following a 24-run triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)