Dan Sheehan Leads Lions in Unforgettable Debut Against Western Force

Dan Sheehan will captain the British & Irish Lions on debut against Western Force in Perth. Coach Andy Farrell has revamped the team, with only Tuipulotu and Beirne retaining their spots from a loss to Argentina. Prominent players include Finn Russell, Elliot Daly, and young talent Henry Pollock.

Dan Sheehan is set to lead the British & Irish Lions during their anticipated match against Western Force in Perth this Saturday. Making his debut as captain, Sheehan will guide a revamped squad looking to bounce back from their previous defeat to Argentina.

Coach Andy Farrell, aiming for a fresh approach, has introduced several changes in the lineup, leaving only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne from last week's starting side. This provides an opportunity for newcomers, including the promising 20-year-old Henry Pollock at number eight, to leave their mark.

Among seasoned players, Finn Russell takes the flyhalf position, pairing with scrumhalf Tomos Williams. Elliot Daly shares the field as fullback, while debutants like Mack Hansen bring an international flair. The revised team aspires to achieve a decisive victory in Perth Stadium under Sheehan's captaincy.

