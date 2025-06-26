Rassie van der Dussen Leads Revamped South Africa T20I Squad

Rassie van der Dussen has been appointed captain of South Africa's T20 International squad, according to the ICC. The experienced player leads a team featuring four newcomers: Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, and Senuran Muthusamy, all of whom have impressed in domestic cricket.

Pretorius emerged as the top run-scorer with 397 runs in the 2025 SA20, showcasing a strike rate of 166, while wicketkeeper-batter Hermann logged 333 runs at an average of 41.43. Bosch, already part of the Proteas' ODI and Test teams, was instrumental in MI Cape Town's SA20 victory. Muthusamy enhances the team's spin-bowling options.

Returning to the squad, Dewald Brevis, alongside fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee, reinforces a robust bowling lineup, including Lungi Ngidi and Kwena Maphaka. Head coach Shukri Conrad, taking the helm in his first T20I series, aims to build depth ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting with the tri-series against Zimbabwe.

