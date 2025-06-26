Left Menu

Indian Equestrian Legacy: Anush Agarwalla Bids Farewell to Sir Caramello

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla has announced the retirement of his horse, Sir Caramello, with whom he competed in the Paris Olympics. Agarwalla made history as the first Indian to compete in Olympic Dressage. Despite finishing ninth in Group E, Caramello has left a lasting legacy for India's equestrian community.

Anush Agarwalla
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt announcement on Thursday, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla declared the retirement of his trusted horse, Sir Caramello. The duo made history at the Paris Olympics as Agarwalla became the first Indian to take part in the Dressage event, marking a milestone for Indian equestrian sports.

Despite not advancing to the medal round after finishing ninth in Group E, Agarwalla's partnership with Sir Caramello was a source of national pride and inspiration. The horse's contributions were acknowledged in an emotional social media post by Agarwalla, expressing gratitude and reflecting on their shared achievements.

Agarwalla, who had previously earned a gold medal in the team event and a bronze in the individual dressage event at the 2022 Asian Games, credits Sir Caramello for elevating his and India's profile in the global equestrian arena. The partnership, he noted, kindled the Olympic aspirations of numerous young Indian equestrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

