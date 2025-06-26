India Clinches Three Golds at Asian Squash Doubles 2025

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh led India to a historic victory at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2025, securing a total of three gold medals. The championship, held at Arena Emas, was a testament to India's growing dominance in the sport.

The pair demonstrated spectacular prowess in mixed doubles, dispatching Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran and Rachel Arnold in straight games, 2-0 (11-9, 11-7). Their collaborative win builds on a bronze achieved at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, marking a notable ascendancy in the international squash arena.

Anahat Singh also teamed up with veteran player Joshna Chinappa in the women's doubles. The duo engaged in a gripping contest against Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying from Malaysia, eventually prevailing 2-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-10). Their victory marked the first for any Indian pair in the women's doubles at the Asian Championships. Meanwhile, in the men's doubles, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar defended their championship title, overcoming Pakistan's Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in a strenuous 88-minute encounter, concluding with a scoreline of 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5).

(With inputs from agencies.)